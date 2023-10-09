Home
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

With announcement of Assembly polls, MP CM Chouhan cancels two events due to model code of conduct

Chouhan had to cancel his address at a women's conference in Sihora and a tribal meeting in Bargi in Jabalpur.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 16:05 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday cancelled two of his events after the Election Commission of India announced the Assembly poll schedule for the state, which brought the model code of conduct in force with immediate effect.

Assembly polls will be held in the state on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Chouhan had to cancel his address at a women's conference in Sihora and a tribal meeting in Bargi in Jabalpur, officials said.

Meanwhile, MP chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told reporters work on removing publicity hoardings, banners from government property had begun as part of the model code of conduct.

Such items will be removed from public places in 48 hours while owners of private properties where such hoardings etc have been put up will need to take them down in 72 hours, Rajan said.

Licensed weapons will have to be deposited in police stations by owners immediately as standard practice in view of the Assembly polls, other officials said.

(Published 09 October 2023, 16:05 IST)
