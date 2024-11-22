Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | MVA, Mahayuti both exude confidence, counting to begin at 8am
Polls to the 288-member assembly of Maharashtra took place on Wednesday, while results will be declared today as the day unfolds. A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios. The party also held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) while the ruling coalition is of Ajit Pawar led NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP. Track this space for more updates as the results come in.
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:59 IST
Highlights
Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback
Resorts booked, numbers on speed dial as small parties, independents ready for post-poll action
Both the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have reached out to Hitendra Thakur, the founder of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and Bacchu Kadu, who commands the Prahar Janshakti Party.
Race to CM post: What formula will work?
The BJP leadership is not keen to offer the CM’s job to an ally if its numbers are more. Within the party's ranks and files want deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is a former two-time chief minister and ex-leader of the opposition to be the new CM.
MVA will win 160-165 seats, CM will be chosen in '12 hours', says Wadettiwar
The Maha Vikas Aghadi will win 160-165 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls and the chief minister will be chosen within 12 hours of the results being declared, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday. Polls to the 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, while results will be declared on Saturday. (PTI)
