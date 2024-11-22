Polls to the 288-member assembly of Maharashtra took place on Wednesday, while results will be declared today as the day unfolds. A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios. The party also held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) while the ruling coalition is of Ajit Pawar led NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP. Track this space for more updates as the results come in.