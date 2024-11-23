Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from early trends

After failing to perform as per expectations in the Lok Sabha elections that took place earlier this year, the BJP has now made a decisive turnaround and put public sentiment in their favour once again, as is being seen in their electoral gains in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc, on the other hand, had raised optimism across their party lines and ranks after performing better than expected in the Lok Sabha polls. Even in Maharashtra, where the Maha Yuti has crossed the magic figure as per early trends, the MVA partners are performing worse than their LS poll results. Has I.N.D.I.A. lost the plot once again now?
Freebie culture has paid rich dividends to political parties in the recent elections across the nation. While Congress roared back to power in Karnataka based off their five guarantees, now the Maha Yuti is likely to reap benefits of their Ladki Bahin scheme.
Before the polls, incumbent Maha CM Eknath Shinde had promised that the monthly amount women receive under this scheme would be hiked to Rs 2,100 per month. This has surely gone a long way in consolidating female votes for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.
The political landscape of Jharkhand is likely to remain the same this time around as well. In the 2019 elections, the BJP was behind the JMM by five seats (25 to JMM's 30). This time around, the JMM+ alliance at the time of writing, is once again looking to hold on to power, but the BJP has not lost its support base in the state, leading in 22 seats currently.
Maharashtra Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Jharkhand Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Bypoll 2024 results | Check Karnataka results here
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.