Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from early trends

Freebie culture has paid rich dividends to political parties in the recent elections across the nation. While Congress roared back to power in Karnataka based off their five guarantees, now the Maha Yuti is likely to reap benefits of their Ladki Bahin scheme.

Before the polls, incumbent Maha CM Eknath Shinde had promised that the monthly amount women receive under this scheme would be hiked to Rs 2,100 per month. This has surely gone a long way in consolidating female votes for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.