Aaditya Thackeray applauds Shiv Sena (UBT) sweep in MU senate polls, says, 'must replicate victory in assembly elections'

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) clean sweep in the Mumbai University senate polls is just the beginning and such a victory has to be replicated in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

The Yuva Sena, which is headed by Thackeray and is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), swept the senate polls and won all 10 graduate seats, convincingly defeating the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Addressing jubilant party workers outside Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said voting for senate polls was not only held in Mumbai, but also neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which shows the influence of his party.