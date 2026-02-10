<p>Mumbai: Nearly one-and-a-half years after former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique's killing, a special court in Mumbai framed charges against 27 accused in the case.</p><p>The charges were framed by Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander. </p><p>The charges were framed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). </p><p>It may be mentioned, the case is registered under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA).</p>.Bombay HC grants bail to accused in Baba Siddique murder case.<p>As many as 27 arrested people have been charge-sheeted in the case.</p><p>Siddique (66), a senior politician and former Maharashtra minister, was known for his connections in the entertainment world and a sort of celebrity himself, was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/baba-siddique-murder-mystery-over-killing-deepens-as-lawrence-bishnoi-gang-claims-responsibility-3230712">shot dead on 12 October 2024</a> in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.</p><p>The three-time MLA quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar’ NCP. </p><p>The Nirmal Nagar police station initially registered an FIR into the incident, however, later the Crime Branch-CID too has stepped in and joined the probe.</p><p>Siddique’s son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in his police statement, had named several builders and political leaders connected with slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father.</p><p>The police, in its investigation, have pointed out Baba Siddique’s close ties with actor Salman Khan, who had been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since the blackbuck hunting case of Rajasthan. </p>