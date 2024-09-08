Baramati should get a new MLA for you to know my work: Ajit Pawar

“I ensured the all-round development of Baramati. I brought the maximum funds for Baramati,” said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, who was mentored by his uncle Sharad Pawar, rebelled in June-July 2023 and switched over to the BJP-led NDA camp resigning as Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth record time.

Later, he successfully claimed the original NCP party and the iconic clock symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s party now is known as NCP (SP) and holds the man-blowing-tutari symbol.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati against Sharad Pawar’s daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule, who won the polls for the record fourth time.

Later, the NCP, with the help of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured a Rajya Sabha berth for Sunetra Pawar.

About his constituency, Ajit Pawar said that development work worth more than Rs 750 crore is going on in Baramati. “Previously, the roads in Baramati were in poor condition. A lot has changed. Now, work is ongoing to improve the remaining roads.”