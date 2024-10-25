Check names, polling stations ahead of voting, Mumbai district collector urges citizens

<p>Mumbai: The Election Commission on Thursday asked voters to verify their names and polling stations for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.</p>.<p>In a release, Mumbai district collector and additional district election officer Sanjay Yadav appealed to voters in 10 assembly seats that come within his jurisdiction.</p>.<p>"The information regarding voter details can be accessed on the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. For further assistance, voters can also contact the helpline numbers 02220822781 or 1950," the release said.</p>.<p>Quoting Yadav, the release further said a special awareness campaign was held to meet voter registration targets set by the Election Commission of India, with a focus on registering new voters.</p>.<p>"As part of this campaign, 38,325 new voters, especially those who have turned 18, registered. The final voter list for the assembly polls will be published soon," the release said.</p>.<p>As per the EC, Mumbai city district has 25.36 lakh voters.</p>.<p>The highest number of 2.81 lakh voters is in Sion-Koliwada assembly constituency, while the lowest, 2.05 lakh voters, is in Wadala assembly seat. </p>