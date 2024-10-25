Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Check names, polling stations ahead of voting, Mumbai district collector urges citizens

In a release, Mumbai district collector and additional district election officer Sanjay Yadav appealed to voters in 10 assembly seats that come within his jurisdiction.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 19:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 19:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us