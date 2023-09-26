Congress, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill, PM not briefed correctly: Sharad Pawar

A day after Narendra Modi’s charge that Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies supported the Women Reservation Bill “reluctantly”, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hit back saying that the Prime Minister was not briefed correctly.
According to Pawar, the statement of the Prime Minister is “painful”.
“Modi spoke of Congress and 'ghamandia' allies (I.N.D.I.A) supporting the Women's Reservation Bill reluctantly. But this is not true. All of us have wholeheartedly supported the bill. Perhaps the Prime Minister was not properly briefed (by his aides),” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“There was no opposition to the bill but a demand that seats be reserved for women from SCs, STs and OBCs,” he said.
Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term union minister, pointed out that instead the Congress has taken steps to ensure reservation to women.
Pawar pointed out that on June 24, 1994, the then Congress government headed by him in Maharashtra had unveiled a women’s reservation policy which was the first in the country.
"Similarly, the Congress government at the Centre had brought the 73rd constitutional amendment, which paved the way for 33 per cent quota for women in local bodies," he said.
"When I was the Defence Minister, 11 per cent reservation was given to women in Army, Navy and Air Force," he said.