Congress, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill, PM not briefed correctly: Sharad Pawar

A day after Narendra Modi’s charge that Congress and its I.N.D.I.A allies supported the Women Reservation Bill “reluctantly”, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hit back saying that the Prime Minister was not briefed correctly.

According to Pawar, the statement of the Prime Minister is “painful”.

“Modi spoke of Congress and 'ghamandia' allies (I.N.D.I.A) supporting the Women's Reservation Bill reluctantly. But this is not true. All of us have wholeheartedly supported the bill. Perhaps the Prime Minister was not properly briefed (by his aides),” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.