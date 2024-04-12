Congress and BJP are two sides of same coin: Prakash Ambedkar

"We are against the Narendra Modi government's ideology, therefore we tried to form an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but they offered us only two seats," said the VBA leader who is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

"Had we accepted the offer and lost (in the elections), it would have become difficult for us to run the organisation. That is why we did not form a tie-up with them," he said.

It was better to contest independently and strengthen the VBA, Ambedkar added.