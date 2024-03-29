Congress' Shyamrao Barve replaces wife in Ramtek

Mumbai: Amid the shocker of Congress’ official nominee Rashmi Barve’s caste certificate getting invalidated, the grand old party replaced her by nominating her husband Shyamrao Barve from the Ramtek (SC) seat, which goes to polls in Phase-1.

Shyamrao Barve, who had filed his papers as the dummy candidate, is now the official nominee in Ramtek seat in the Nagpur district of Vidarbha region.