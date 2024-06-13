Decision on Baramati candidate will be made by Sharad Pawar & senior leaders, says grand nephew Yugendra

Yugendra is the son of Srinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother. During the Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas sided with his uncle Sharad Pawar and criticized Ajit for fielding his wife, Sunetra, against Supriya Sule and setting up an intra-family contest. Yugendra also campaigned for Sharad Pawar's daughter who won the prestige battle.