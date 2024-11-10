DH Interview: MVA will win 180-185 seats, will form govt, says Vijay Wadettiwar ahead of Maharashtra polls

As a senior politician, how do you see elections going?
The mood of the people on the ground is very clear. People are tired of this corrupt Maha Yuti government. In the last couple of years, every section of society has suffered. In every sector, they have failed. Investments have moved away from Maharashtra. As per the report of the Economic Advisor to PM, Maharashtra’s GDP contributions went down for the first time in the last decade from 15.2 per cent in 2010-11 to 13 per cent in 2020-21. The youth have no job prospects and their future has been compromised. Law and order has collapsed. Women are not safe. Farmers are suffering. Not just that, they have tried to destroy the social fabric of the state.
How are you countering it?
The MVA has been consistently reaching out to all communities, trying to address and highlight important issues. Our five guarantees are aimed at addressing the difficulties people of the state have been facing. Rahul Gandhi’s message of equitable representation, caste census and raising the demand of 50 per cent ceiling for reservation have resonated strongly with the people. The people were with the MVA during Lok Sabha and they are with us now.
Will the MVA be in a position to form the government?
The MVA will win 180-185 seats in the state. In Vidarbha more specifically, MVA will win at least 45 seats. Congress is contesting 43 seats in Vidarbha and we are confident of winning 35-plus seats here. Overall, I am certain that the MVA will form a government with a clear majority.
Will the issue of reservation have an impact?
The issue of reservation has always been pertinent, especially when talking about the welfare and development of the OBC-SC-ST communities among others. The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have been arguing in favour of a caste census for a long time now. We believe that equitable representation should be accorded to all and this can only happen after a caste census is conducted. Congress is now turning this into a reality in Telangana and we will do the same in Maharashtra. For this, we have also been advocating for raising the 50 per cent ceiling for reservation and this is a part of our manifesto as well.
Do you see many rebels getting elected as Independents?
The Congress’ stance on this has been very clear. We have given tickets to dedicated Congress workers. We have focused on merit while nominating candidates and I am certain that voters will back them. Maha Yuti might be supporting Independent candidates but this is not the kind of politics Congress indulges in. We have expelled the rebels for a period of six years. But regardless of Independents contesting, MVA is certain of a clear victory and I do not think Independents will be able to dent that.
Do we see a new CM from Vidarbha?
The Chief Minister's post is not the priority for us at the moment. It will be collectively decided by all the parties in MVA. This will be decided after the election. Right now, we are all focused on forming a government and bringing Maharashtra on track after it lost 10 crucial years to the mismanagement of the Maha Yuti dispensation. Development of the state is a priority for us.
