DH Interview: MVA will win 180-185 seats, will form govt, says Vijay Wadettiwar ahead of Maharashtra polls

The mood of the people on the ground is very clear. People are tired of this corrupt Maha Yuti government. In the last couple of years, every section of society has suffered. In every sector, they have failed. Investments have moved away from Maharashtra. As per the report of the Economic Advisor to PM, Maharashtra’s GDP contributions went down for the first time in the last decade from 15.2 per cent in 2010-11 to 13 per cent in 2020-21. The youth have no job prospects and their future has been compromised. Law and order has collapsed. Women are not safe. Farmers are suffering. Not just that, they have tried to destroy the social fabric of the state.