Earlier there were mega scams, now mega projects: PM Modi launches poll campaign in Maharashtra

The MTHL or the ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, which has been built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, is India’s longest sea-bridge, going over the Arabian Sea connecting mainland Mumbai to Nhava Sheva.

“I still remember the day….24 December, 2016, when I laid the foundation of Atal Setu…today is its completion and is open for public…Atal Setu is a symbol of developed India,” Modi said.

“Ten years ago, there were discussions of mega scams to the tune of thousands and lakhs of crores…today, there are discussions of completion of mega projects to the tune of thousands of crores,” Modi said amid thunderous applause.

Earlier in Nashik, he exhorted the youth and first-time voters to join politics saying that it would nullify the effects of dynasty politics.

“I urge the youth to serve the nation through the medium of politics. India is the mother of democracy. The greater the participation of youth in democracy, the better will be the future of the nation. Participation of youth will dilute dynasty politics. First-time voters can bring new energy and strength to our democracy,” he said.

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, who run the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP led Maha Yuti government which includes some other parties as part of the NDA-coalition.

“In a developed India, distances will be reduced and every corner of the country will be connected. Be it life or livelihood, everything will go on continuously, without interruption,” he said, adding: “People thought that it was difficult for big projects to get completed during their lifespan. This is why I had assured that the country will change. This was a ‘Modi-guarantee' back then," he said.

Modi gave examples of the completion of Bhupen Hazarika Setu and Bogibeel Bridge in the Northeast, Atal Tunnel and Chenab Bridge, multiple expressways, modern railway stations, Eastern and Western freight corridor, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, and inauguration of new airports.

Giving examples of recent mega development projects in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister mentioned the inauguration of Balasaheb Thackerey Samruddhi Mahamarg and the ongoing work on Navi Mumbai Airport and Coastal Road Project which is bound to change the face of connectivity in Mumbai.

He also touched upon the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive to further increase ease of travel.

“Soon, Mumbai will also get its first bullet train,” he said. “Delhi-Mumbai Economic Corridor will connect Maharashtra with central and northern India. Transmission line networks are also being laid to connect Maharashtra with Telangana, Chhattisgarh and other neighboring states. Big projects of oil and gas pipeline, Aurangabad Industrial City, Navi Mumbai Airport, and Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Park are going to give a new impetus to the economy of Maharashtra.”