EC to visit Maharashtra on Sept 26 to review poll preparations

Mumbai: The poll process in Maharashtra gathers momentum this week with the 26-28 September visit of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are expected after the Diwali around mid-November.

A team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar would arrive on Thursday evening.

On Friday, they would meet representatives of political parties, followed by a meeting with Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF), followed by a meeting with enforcement agencies.