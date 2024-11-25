Independent winner extends unconditional support to BJP

<p>Mumbai: Shivaji Patil, an independent MLA-designate, has met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and declared his unconditional support to the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in the state, a party functionary said on Monday.</p>.<p>Before the November 20 state assembly polls, Patil was keen on contesting from the Chandgad seat in Kolhapur district on BJP's ticket.</p>.<p>But, as part of the seat-sharing deal among Maha Yuti allies, the NCP fielded its candidate from the segment.</p>.MNS at risk of losing recognition, symbol after drawing a blank in Maharashtra polls.<p>Shivaji Patil contested as an independent and defeated NCP's Rajesh Patil in the election.</p>.<p>He met Fadnavis on Sunday night to declare his unconditional support to the BJP and submitted a letter to this effect, a party functionary said.</p>.<p>Fadnavis presented him a shawl as a token of appreciation.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maha Yuti to reveal state's next CM on Monday.<p>In the state poll results declared on Saturday, the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde's</a> Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, bagged an impressive 230 of the 288 assembly seats.</p>.<p>Among the allies, the BJP won in 132 of the 149 seats it contested, while the Shiv Sena and NCP got 57 and 41 seats, respectively.</p>.<p>The majority mark for a party or alliance to form government in the state is 145.</p>.<p>The focus has been on Fadnavis, who is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post in the state for the third time. </p>