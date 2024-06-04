Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Results will have an impact on Vidhan Sabha polls, claims Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Describing the Lok Sabha results as “a harbinger of positive change”, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that people of India have taught the BJP a big lesson for destroying political parties.
“The outcome will impact the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra,” said Pawar, one of the vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 83-year-old Pawar, the country’s seniormost politician, said that the results emerging from Uttar Pradesh have given a new direction to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
"Earlier, BJP margins in Uttar Pradesh were huge… but now it is limited," he said.
Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time union minister, said that he had spoken to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
“I have not called up Chandrababu Naidu… Whatever is the outcome, after discussing with colleagues in the other I.N.D.I.A. allies, we shall share it publicly tomorrow,” he said.
He said that the three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) have performed well with full unity in the state. “The results show that people have rejected the BJP politics of breaking parties,” he said.
“The people have taught a lesson to the BJP’s politics of destroying political parties… They have rejected the politics of ‘mandir-masjid’. The masses have voted on issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers, and other basic concerns confronting them,” said Pawar.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 10:55 IST