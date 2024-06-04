Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Results will have an impact on Vidhan Sabha polls, claims Sharad Pawar

"Earlier, BJP margins in Uttar Pradesh were huge… but now it is limited," he said.

Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time union minister, said that he had spoken to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

“I have not called up Chandrababu Naidu… Whatever is the outcome, after discussing with colleagues in the other I.N.D.I.A. allies, we shall share it publicly tomorrow,” he said.

He said that the three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) have performed well with full unity in the state. “The results show that people have rejected the BJP politics of breaking parties,” he said.

“The people have taught a lesson to the BJP’s politics of destroying political parties… They have rejected the politics of ‘mandir-masjid’. The masses have voted on issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers, and other basic concerns confronting them,” said Pawar.