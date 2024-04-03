Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray puts up women candidates in Kalyan and Palghar

From Palghar (ST), the Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Bharti Kamdi, a grassroots worker who has been associated with the party since the late nineties.

The Palghar seat is currently represented by veteran politician and former state minister Rajendra Gavit of the Shiv Sena, who is now with Shinde.

For both these constituencies, seat-sharing talks between BJP and Shiv Sena are underway.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil, who was denied a ticket this time, has joined the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) after being rattled with the BJP's decision.

From the Jalgaon seat, Thackeray has nominated Karan Pawar to contest, and Patil has extended support to him. Under the MVA's seat-sharing pact, the Jalgaon seat has been allocated to Shiv Sena (UBT). Pawar is a former president of Parola Municipal Council in Jalgaon district.

Thackeray has also nominated Satyajit Patil to contest the Hatkanangle seat in the Kolhapur district.