LS polls 2024: Polling staffers reach sensitive locations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli by helicopters

Gadchiroli: With three days left for the Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, authorities on Tuesday started the process of moving 295 election staffers by helicopters at sensitive and hypersensitive locations in the insurgency-hit district, an official said.

Polling parties along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment were being moved to various locations in Gadchiroli, where voting will be held on April 19, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.