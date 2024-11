Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Allies of BJP watch 'batenge' poll pitch warily

The first electoral trial of the BJP’s ‘batenge to katenge’ pitch as a counter to the Congress’ ‘Save Constitution’ narrative is being eyed warily by its allies in Maharashtra — the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — who have framed their campaigns with a thrust on flagship social schemes of the Mahayuti government.