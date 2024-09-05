Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: In run-up to polls, skill training programme gains momentum

Mumbai: Even as the Mukhya Mantra Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme for women generated huge response, the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, the scheme for skill training among youth too has gained momentum.

The Mukhya Mantra Ladki Bahin Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana have been launched by the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Budget 2023-24 in the run-up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

As per CM’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, Rs 1,500 financial assistance is being given to eligible women, in the 21 to 60 age group and so far around 1.8 crore women have enrolled for the cash-benefit scheme.

The scheme has become an issue of oneupmanship between BJP and its allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

As per the CM’s Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, in the next five years, one crore young people will be given skill training and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000. Diploma holders will get Rs 8,000, and graduates Rs 10,000 while undergoing skill training for a period of six months.