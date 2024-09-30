Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ahead of polls, govt takes 38 decisions

The series of decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their ministerial colleagues.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 13:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 13:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAssembly electionsMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us