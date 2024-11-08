Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ajit objecting to Yogi's 'batenge' remark shows there is no unity in Mahayuti, says Uddhav

Addressing a poll rally in Buldhana, Thackeray said, 'Ajit Pawar's disapproval of Yogi's remark shows there is no unity in the ruling Mahayuti alliance. In this scenario, Maharashtra does not need to learn any lesson from the UP chief minister.'