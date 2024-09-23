Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Amit Shah plans another two-day visit to Maharashtra to boost morale before polls

Mumbai: In a morale-boosting exercise post the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is planning a two-day whirlwind tour of Maharashtra during which he will interact with BJP’s top leaders and party workers.

Shah, who would visit Nagpur (Vidarbha region) and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Marathwada region) on Tuesday while he would tour Nashik (North Maharashtra region) and Kolhapur (Western Maharashtra region) on Wednesday.

Shah would be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP unit President Chandrashekar Bawankule.

The visit comes days after Shah and J P Nadda dropped in during Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.