Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Amit Shah plans another two-day visit to Maharashtra to boost morale before polls

Mumbai: In a morale-boosting exercise post the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is planning a two-day whirlwind tour of Maharashtra during which he will interact with BJP’s top leaders and party workers.
Shah, who would visit Nagpur (Vidarbha region) and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Marathwada region) on Tuesday while he would tour Nashik (North Maharashtra region) and Kolhapur (Western Maharashtra region) on Wednesday.
Shah would be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP unit President Chandrashekar Bawankule.
The visit comes days after Shah and J P Nadda dropped in during Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.
During his Mumbai meeting, Shah had held deliberations with Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar besides Fadnavis and assured them of a respectable seat-sharing formula of Maha Yuti.
Shah is commencing his two-day visit from Nagpur, which also houses the headquarters of BJP’s ideological fountainhead RSS.
In the Nagpur meeting with party workers, Fadnavis, Bawankule and Nagpur MP and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would be present.
In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has suffered a big dent across regions at the hands of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
Published 23 September 2024, 12:56 IST