Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates Mahayuti Alliance

Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the imminent victory reflects people's continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose strategic vision, and policies are paving the way for a “Viksit Bharat” to emerge.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 11:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Maharashtra Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Jharkhand Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Bypoll 2024 results | Check Karnataka results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. It remains to be seen if these polls help the BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 11:57 IST
MaharashtraNarendra ModiN Chandrababu NaiduMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us