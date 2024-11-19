Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Battle of the Senas: Worli to see contest of all 3 rival factions as Aaditya seeks 2nd term

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former minister Aaditya Thackeray is seeking a re-election for the second time from Worli, where he is pitted against Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS).