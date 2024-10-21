Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP renominates three sitting MLAs from Pune city

<p>Pune: In its first list for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday renominated three sitting MLAs from Pune city – Madhuri Misal, state minister Chandrakant Patil and Siddharth Shirole from the Parvati, Kothrud and Shivajinagar seats, respectively.</p>.<p>Expressing his gratitude to the party leadership, Shirole said he was confident of victory and would work even harder for the people.</p>.<p>In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the BJP has once again backed two-time MLA Mahesh Landge for the Bhosari assembly seat. It has given the ticket to Shankar Jagtap for the Chinchwad constituency. Shankar Jagtap, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of BJP, is the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap.</p>.<p>The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming state polls and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.</p>.<p>Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar are among the prominent faces featurin on the first list.</p>.<p>The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three. </p>