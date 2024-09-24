Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP will form government, Amit Shah assures

Mumbai: The BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra, Union Home Amit Shah asserted as he tried to boost the morale of party workers despite the setback in Lok Sabha polls.

“As elections approach, other political parties start holding meetings and road-shows, but the BJP organises meetings with its workers,” said Shah.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present.