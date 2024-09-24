Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP will form government, Amit Shah assures

Mumbai: The BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra, Union Home Amit Shah asserted as he tried to boost the morale of party workers despite the setback in Lok Sabha polls.
“As elections approach, other political parties start holding meetings and road-shows, but the BJP organises meetings with its workers,” said Shah.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present.
“BJP activists work not for personal gain, but to establish cultural nationalism, to make India strong, secure and prosperous,” he said.
"For BJP's win, the most important thing is booth worker and party organisation," he said.
This region-wise visit of Shah assumes significance after the Mumbai visit during the Ganesh festival when he separately met key allies like Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The BJP-led Maha Yuti is facing several challenges, however, it is banking extensively on the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and other cash-benefit schemes.
In Nagpur, Shah reviewed the situation of Vidarbha, where the party could win just one seat of the total 10 seats.
Shah is also slated to visit Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Marathwada), Nashik (North Maharashtra) and Kolhapur (Western Maharashtra).
Published 24 September 2024, 17:07 IST