Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP writes to EC flagging 'gross violation' of MCC by Rahul Gandhi

<p>The BJP on Monday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Congress, citing "gross violations" of election codes and legalities in poll-bound Maharashtra.</p><p>The complaint to the EC flagged objectionable comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a poll rally on November 6 in Maharashtra.</p><p>"We wish to bring to your notice gross violation, of MCC and other electoral and penal laws, by Shri Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, while the Model Code of Conduct enforced effective 15th October 2024 in the State of Maharashtra (sic)," the complaint read, while citing the objectionable comments.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>