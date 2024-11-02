Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP’s Parag Shah is the wealthiest candidate

Shah’s current worth is Rs 3383.06 crore, according to his affidavit filed before Election Commission of India along with the nomination papers.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 04:44 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 04:44 IST
