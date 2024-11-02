Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP’s Parag Shah is the wealthiest candidate

<p>Mumbai: BJP’s Parag Shah has emerged as the richest candidate in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. </p><p>Shah’s current worth is Rs 3383.06 crore, according to his affidavit filed before Election Commission of India along with the nomination papers. </p><p>Shah is the sitting BJP MLA from the Ghatkopar East seat of Mumbai.</p><p>Before becoming an MLA, Shah was a Corporator in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Eknath Shinde's development vision flawed, I will win from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, says Kedar Dighe. <p>In 2002, Shah founded the company named Man Infraconstruction Ltd and he is into real estate. </p><p>Shah has a wealth of Rs 2,178.98 crores while his wife has a wealth of Rs 1,136 crore. Most of the income is in the form of shares and other investments.</p><p>In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Parag Shah - BJP: Assets declared in 2019: 500.62 crore…Assets declared in 2024: 3383.06 crore”.</p>