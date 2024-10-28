Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 | CM Shinde's income falls 50% between 2018-19 and 2023-24

His income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19. The previous assembly polls in the state were held in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 16:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us