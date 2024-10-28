Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 | CM Shinde's income falls 50% between 2018-19 and 2023-24

<p>Thane: The income of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2023-24 dipped by almost 50 per cent when compared to 2018-19 as per the affidavit he filed on Monday during submission of nomination papers for Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane for the November 20 assembly polls.</p>.<p>His income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19. The previous assembly polls in the state were held in 2019.</p>.<p>However, the income of his wife has increased from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972, a rise of 59 per cent, during this period.</p>.<p>The CM has Rs 26,000 in cash, while this figure is Rs 2 lakh for his wife.</p>.<p>Shinde and his wife have investments of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.</p>.<p>The CM's immovable assets, which include land and flats, are valued at Rs 13.38 crore, while the figure is Rs 15.08 crore for his wife.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Shinde has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore. His wife's liabilities stand at Rs 9.99 crore.</p>.<p>Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the CM's mentor Anand Dighe, from his home turf.</p>.<p>Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23.</p>