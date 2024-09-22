Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Committed to vision of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections approach, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar on Sunday reiterated that he was and remains committed to the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology.

Making his point, he referred to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and ruling Maha Yuti.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, resigned as Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to join the Maha Yuti and became the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the government headed by Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.