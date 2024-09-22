Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Committed to vision of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections approach, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar on Sunday reiterated that he was and remains committed to the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology.
Making his point, he referred to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and ruling Maha Yuti.
Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, resigned as Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to join the Maha Yuti and became the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the government headed by Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.
“Even while working with the Shiv Sena previously (in MVA), our efforts remained aligned with the vision of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, and continued it during the alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena headed by Shinde,” Ajit Pawar said in Solapur.
“Though the minority community did not support us in the Lok Sabha elections,” Ajit Pawar added and stressed that they never neglected the community. “We are committed to the development of the minority community,” he said in Solapur.
Ajit Pawar said that if the Maha Yuti government comes back to power, all the flagship schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Annapurana Yojana, free electricity to farmers will continue for next five years.
Published 22 September 2024, 15:49 IST