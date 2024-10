Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress and BJP scramble to consolidate MADHAV, DMK vote banks

Congress is banking on its traditional DMK vote bank, an acronym for Dalit-Muslim-Kunbi, which yielded results in the general elections. On the other hand, the BJP has revisited its time-tested MADHAV-formula, which stands for Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari, the biggest chunk in the OBC group.