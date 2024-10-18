Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Days after induction, NCP (SP) appoints Harshvardhan Patil as member of its parliamentary board

<p>Mumbai: Days after former minister Harshvardhan Patil joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP), the party has made him a member of its parliamentary board.</p>.<p>Patil recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He is set to contest the next month's assembly elections from the Indapur constituency in Pune district.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | NCP (SP) concludes Shiv Swarajya Yatra in Maharashtra's Islampur .<p>The NCP (SP)'s parliamentary board meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on October 19, a statement from the party said.</p>.<p>The filing of nominations for the next month's assembly polls will begin from October 22 and continue till October 29.</p>.<p>The polls will be held in a single phase on November 20.</p>