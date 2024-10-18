Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Days after induction, NCP (SP) appoints Harshvardhan Patil as member of its parliamentary board

Patil recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 15:58 IST
