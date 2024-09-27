Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Decision on MSP for agri produce to come soon, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: In the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Friday assured that a decision on increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on agri produce would be taken soon.
Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister, has discussed the issue during his recent meetings with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is the chief strategist of the BJP.
“During my meeting with Shah, I proposed increasing the MSP to genuinely benefit farmers, and he assured me a decision would be made within a week," said Pawar during his ongoing 'Jan Sanman Yatra' in Chandgad in Kolhapur district.
This week, Shah held a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the seat-sharing Maha Yuti alliance. During the meeting, other political issues too were discussed.
Pawar expressed confidence that the Maha Yuti alliance will return back to power in Maharashtra and more and more welfare schemes will be launched after forming the government.
Talking about the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Deputy CM informed that 1.59 crore women have benefited from this scheme and observed that such welfare schemes will continue if the Maha Yuti alliance returns to power.
Published 27 September 2024, 15:07 IST