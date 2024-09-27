Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Decision on MSP for agri produce to come soon, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: In the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Friday assured that a decision on increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on agri produce would be taken soon.

Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister, has discussed the issue during his recent meetings with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is the chief strategist of the BJP.

“During my meeting with Shah, I proposed increasing the MSP to genuinely benefit farmers, and he assured me a decision would be made within a week," said Pawar during his ongoing 'Jan Sanman Yatra' in Chandgad in Kolhapur district.