Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Divyangs led by MLA Kadu protest in Mumbai ahead of polls in state

Mumbai: In an unprecedented protest, hundreds of differently-abled people (Divyangs) led by MLA Omprakash Babarao Kadu alias Bacchu Kadu—‘known for Sholay-style agitations’—held a massive demonstration outside the Mantralaya, the state secretariat complex in Mumbai, demanding cash-benefit schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The firebrand Kadu, known for championing social causes, is the founder of the social organisation Prahar Sangathana and the political party Prahar Janshakti Paksh.

Bacchu Bhau, as Kadu is popularly known, is an MLA from Achalpur in Amravati district.

The protest caught unawares Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister, and Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister.

“Bacchu Bhau tum age bado … hum tumhare saath hai,” rented the air as protestors braved heavy rains and continued their agitation on Wednesday.

“We have been here for some hours … we will sit overnight … we are ready for it,” said Kadu.