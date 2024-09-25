Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Divyangs led by MLA Kadu protest in Mumbai ahead of polls in state

Mumbai: In an unprecedented protest, hundreds of differently-abled people (Divyangs) led by MLA Omprakash Babarao Kadu alias Bacchu Kadu—‘known for Sholay-style agitations’—held a massive demonstration outside the Mantralaya, the state secretariat complex in Mumbai, demanding cash-benefit schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.
The firebrand Kadu, known for championing social causes, is the founder of the social organisation Prahar Sangathana and the political party Prahar Janshakti Paksh.
Bacchu Bhau, as Kadu is popularly known, is an MLA from Achalpur in Amravati district.
The protest caught unawares Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister, and Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister.
“Bacchu Bhau tum age bado … hum tumhare saath hai,” rented the air as protestors braved heavy rains and continued their agitation on Wednesday.
“We have been here for some hours … we will sit overnight … we are ready for it,” said Kadu.
While many of the protestors are sitting outside Mantralaya complex, many are protesting at the MLA hotel off Akashwani station.
Kadu said that he had held meetings with Shinde several times about issues faced by Divyangs and that necessary instructions were issued. However, these instructions were not implemented.
He said that Divyangs would hold protests in every district on Thursday if demands are not met.
Kadu was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
However, he was among the first to join Shinde when he rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form the Maha Yuti government. His party has two MLAs and he leads a group of 10 Independents supporting the government.
Although Kadu failed to find a berth in a ministry, he was made the Chairperson of the state-level committee of the Divyang Welfare Department and accorded the status of a Cabinet minister.
Kadu recently broke ranks and joined hands with Yuvraj Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the descendent of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and farmers’ leader Raju Shetti, and floated the Parivartan Mahashakti to contest Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Published 25 September 2024, 17:27 IST