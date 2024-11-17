Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Does Devendra Fadnavis' call for 'dharma-yudh' of votes fit in your code of conduct? Uddhav Thackeray asks EC

Referring to a purported appeal by an Islamic scholar for 'vote-Jihad' against the Mahayuti government, Fadnavis, at a rally in Pune on Friday, called for 'dharma-yudh of votes' to counter it.