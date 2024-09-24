Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | EC set to visit state on Sept 26 to check poll-preparedness

New Delhi: After reviewing preparations for conducting Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Election Commission is headed to Maharashtra on Thursday for checking poll-preparedness in the state.

Concluding the review in Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters in Ranchi that the elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra would be held on time and they would decide a schedule soon.

Kumar, who along with Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Dr S S Sandhu reviewed the preparations, said they held a meeting with political parties, officials and security forces.

"All of them (authorities) have been given clear directions that the election should be free, fair and inducement-free, and all parties should get a level playing field," he said.

"We have told DMs and SPs to ensure drug-free elections and sealing of borders to prevent any disturbance. During election campaigns, there will be allegations and counter allegations but the authorities should not take sides. We will take strict action (in such cases)," he said.

In a statement, the EC said, "during the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the commission underscored its focus for an inducement-free elections. Without mincing words, the commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in elections."