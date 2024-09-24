Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | EC set to visit state on Sept 26 to check poll-preparedness

New Delhi: After reviewing preparations for conducting Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Election Commission is headed to Maharashtra on Thursday for checking poll-preparedness in the state.
Concluding the review in Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters in Ranchi that the elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra would be held on time and they would decide a schedule soon.
Kumar, who along with Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Dr S S Sandhu reviewed the preparations, said they held a meeting with political parties, officials and security forces.
"All of them (authorities) have been given clear directions that the election should be free, fair and inducement-free, and all parties should get a level playing field," he said.
"We have told DMs and SPs to ensure drug-free elections and sealing of borders to prevent any disturbance. During election campaigns, there will be allegations and counter allegations but the authorities should not take sides. We will take strict action (in such cases)," he said.
In a statement, the EC said, "during the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the commission underscored its focus for an inducement-free elections. Without mincing words, the commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in elections."
Instructions have also been given to authorities to ensure that there is no harassment of the public in the name of checking during the elections. All enforcement agencies have been asked to work in a coordinated manner to "curb illicit liquor, cash and drug inflow in the state besides synchronising and updating their route maps", it said.
Police and excise department should focus on action against liquor and drug kingpins and establish backward linkages for wider deterrence, it said adding, there should be a special focus on the border with West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.
The statement said many parties have requested for a single-phase election while keeping in mind festivals like Diwali, Chhath puja, Durga puja and state foundation day in October. Several parties also demanded webcasting in all polling booths.
"One of the parties also raised concern about the deletion of names on voter lists in certain constituencies in previous elections. One party requested enquiry of a sudden increase of electors in certain assembly constituencies," the statement said.
