Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Everyone wants Jayant Patil to take responsibility to rebuild state: Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the concluding rally of `Shiv Swarajya Yatra' campaign of the party at Islampur in Sangli district, Jayant Patil's hometurf, Pawar said several freedom fighters from this region played a big role in the freedom movement, and it is the responsibility of everyone to create the Maharashtra of their dreams.