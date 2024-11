Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Former Speaker Dilip Walse Patil might face challenge for Ambegaon seat

Ambegaon falls under the Shirur Lok Sabha seat which is represented by doctor-turned-actor-turned politician Dr Amol Kolhe, who is with the NCP (SP) and one of the confidantes of Sharad Pawar and NCP Working President Supriya Sule, who is the Baramati MP.