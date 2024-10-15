Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Government doesn't respect judiciary': Opposition flay Maha Yuti over MLC appointments

'How can this government make an appointment when the matter is sub judice? It shows it does not respect the judiciary,' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:28 IST

Comments
Published 15 October 2024, 10:28 IST
