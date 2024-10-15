Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Government doesn't respect judiciary': Opposition flay Maha Yuti over MLC appointments

<p>Mumbai: Hours after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-ahead-of-polls-governor-c-p-radhakrishnan-appoints-seven-mlcs-3232736">seven MLCs were appointed</a> from the Governor’s quota to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mva">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> and other parties flagged concern over the last-minute appointments before the announcement of poll schedule.</p><p>“While the matter of appointment of 12 MLCs in the Legislative Council is in the Bombay High Court, the Maha Yuti government has announced the appointments ahead of the elections. How can this government make an appointment when the matter is sub judice? It shows it does not respect the judiciary,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said. </p><p>“Nomination of 7 MLCs was against the Constitution,” said NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 14th Assembly has been tumultuous, changed course of the state's politics .<p>The Aam Aadmi Party termed the clandestine and the overly hurried manner in which 7 MLCs were nominated from the governors quota, as a fraud on the people of Maharashtra. </p><p>“Not only were the 7 nominees from the BJP and the ruling parties nominated, they received Governor’s sanction overnight. Also, despite the Election Commission of India announcing it’s press conference today for the poll schedule of the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the nominees were administered oath of office hours before the code of conduct will be applicable,” Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai President, Aam Aadmi Party. </p><p>“Moreover, the previous Governor hadn't moved the files for MLCs despite the previous government’s cabinet recommendation. Looks like the BJP has read the writing on the wall and is certain of its impending defeat and a total rout in the upcoming assembly elections,” she said. </p>.<p>Maharashtra is set to vote on November 20, with results on November 23.</p>