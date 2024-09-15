Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: I don’t aspire to become CM, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was the Chief Minister from November 28, 2019 to June 30, 2022, heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, whose chief architect was Sharad Pawar, the now NCP (SP) supremo.

"I have no aspirations to be the chief minister now and did not have it even before,” said Thackeray in Ahmednagar district.

Thackeray’s MVA dispensation was toppled by BJP with the help of senior leader Eknath Shinde, who became the Chief Minister, and eventually claimed the real Shiv Sena party and the iconic bow and arrow symbol.

A year later, Ajit Pawar, the then Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly switched over to the Maha Yuti (NDA) to become the Deputy Chief Minister after rebelling against Sharad Pawar, his uncle and mentor.

After the Lok Sabha polls and the MVA success, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been pushing for declaration of the chief ministerial candidate. However, it has been opposed by NCP (SP) and Congress.

“Balasaheb (Thackeray) never held a position of power but all powers were wrested with him because of people’s support,” Thackeray said addressing state government employees protesting for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Thackeray further said that the people of Maharashtra were his strength and power. Hitting out at Shinde, Thackeray said, "Those who betrayed their parent party, which enabled their political rise, can also betray the people." “For this reason, I don’t want this government to come to power again,” he said.