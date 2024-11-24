Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Kangana takes 'demon' jibe at MVA, says it lost state polls for disrespecting women

<p>New Delhi/Shimla: A day after the Maha Yuti alliance trounced the MVA in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday likened the opposition alliance with a "demon" and said it suffered this fate because it had disrespected women.</p>.<p>Replying to queries in Delhi, Ranaut said, "I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (demon)' depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare." </p>.<p>Ranaut and then-Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had a bitter run-in in 2020 with the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishing alleged illegal alterations at her Bandra bungalow.</p>.<p>He faced the same fate as a "daitya", the Mandi MP added.</p>.<p>"Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me," she alleged.</p>.<p>Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.</p>.<p>The BJP-led Mahayuti on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, bagging a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led MVA's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.</p>.<p>None of the MVA constituents secured the minimum number of seats mandatory to claim the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.</p>.<p>Earlier, Ranaut told reporters at Bhuntar airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district that the people had taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country.</p>.<p>Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the "salvation of the country and is invincible".</p>.<p>The people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government, she said.</p>.<p>She also congratulated Modi for the Mahayuti's electoral success and said the BJP high command would decide Maharashtra's next chief minister.</p>.<p>"During campaigning, I saw every child chanting 'Modi-Modi'. Prime Minister Modi is the tallest leader in the world. The BJP is a brand and, today, the people of India believe in the brand," the Mandi MP said.</p>.<p>"I believe the prime minister was born for the salvation of the country and he is invincible," she added.</p>.<p>The Congress was also a brand after Independence but it has today become a regional party as people have lost faith in it, Ranaut claimed. PTI COR BPL SZM IJT</p>