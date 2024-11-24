Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Kangana takes 'demon' jibe at MVA, says it lost state polls for disrespecting women

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the 'movie mafia' and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 16:10 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsKangana RanautMVAAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us