Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20 and the western state eagerly awaits results. Since the last assembly election there, the political landscape has changed significantly, with both major regional parties -- Shiv Sena and NCP undergoing splits. One faction of the Sena is now led by Uddhav Thackeray while the other is led by rebel Eknath Shinde. In NCP, it is uncle vs nephew as Sharad Pawar's faction goes up against Ajit's. Track the latest from Maharashtra assembly elections, only with DH!