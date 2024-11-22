Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 | Maha Yuti or MVA, CM question lingers
Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20 and the western state eagerly awaits results. Since the last assembly election there, the political landscape has changed significantly, with both major regional parties -- Shiv Sena and NCP undergoing splits. One faction of the Sena is now led by Uddhav Thackeray while the other is led by rebel Eknath Shinde. In NCP, it is uncle vs nephew as Sharad Pawar's faction goes up against Ajit's. Track the latest from Maharashtra assembly elections, only with DH!
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:40 IST
Highlights
17:1722 Nov 2024
Will support those who can form govt: Prakash Ambedkar
17:1722 Nov 2024
Who will be the next CM? Mahayuti, MVA constituents drop different names
17:1722 Nov 2024
All Maharashtra parties make claims to form govt
Will support those who can form govt: Prakash Ambedkar
In a significant statement, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar said that if his party gets numbers it would support the party or alliance which is in a position to form the government in Maharashtra.
Read more
Who will be the next CM? Mahayuti, MVA constituents drop different names
Even before the first votes are counted in Maharashtra, fissures have emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post.
Read more
All Maharashtra parties make claims to form govt
With counting day right around the corner, the two major parties in the fray have laid claim to the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, parties eyeing the top position hope to attain at least 145 seats to form the government.
Read more
Published 22 November 2024, 22:40 IST