Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

LIVE
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 | Maha Yuti or MVA, CM question lingers

Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20 and the western state eagerly awaits results. Since the last assembly election there, the political landscape has changed significantly, with both major regional parties -- Shiv Sena and NCP undergoing splits. One faction of the Sena is now led by Uddhav Thackeray while the other is led by rebel Eknath Shinde. In NCP, it is uncle vs nephew as Sharad Pawar's faction goes up against Ajit's. Track the latest from Maharashtra assembly elections, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:40 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
17:1722 Nov 2024

Will support those who can form govt: Prakash Ambedkar 

17:1722 Nov 2024

Who will be the next CM? Mahayuti, MVA constituents drop different names

17:1722 Nov 2024

All Maharashtra parties make claims to form govt

17:1722 Nov 2024

Will support those who can form govt: Prakash Ambedkar 

In a significant statement, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar said that if his party gets numbers it would support the party or alliance which is in a position to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read more

17:1722 Nov 2024

Who will be the next CM? Mahayuti, MVA constituents drop different names

Even before the first votes are counted in Maharashtra, fissures have emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post.

Read more

17:1722 Nov 2024

All Maharashtra parties make claims to form govt

With counting day right around the corner, the two major parties in the fray have laid claim to the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, parties eyeing the top position hope to attain at least 145 seats to form the government.

Read more

Published 22 November 2024, 22:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us