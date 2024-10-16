Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Mahayuti government presided over 'wholesale surrender' of state’s interests: Congress

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said soon enough, the people of Maharashtra will take their revenge on those who have betrayed the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:07 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

