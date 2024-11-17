Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mess with anyone but me, says Sharad Pawar; asks voters to defeat Ajit faction in a 'big' way

Addressing a rally in Madha in Solapur district, Pawar recounted an episode of defection that led to his losing the post of leader of opposition in the assembly almost five decades ago and his resolve that led to the defeat of all of those who had backstabbed him.