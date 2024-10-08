Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Miffed with Pawar backing of Patil's candidature, aspirants warn of 'explosion' in Indapur unit

The former state minister was inducted in the NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Patil is likely to get the NCP (SP) ticket from his home ground of Indapur in Pune district.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 22:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us