Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA to keep all its newly-elected MLAs under one roof after poll results: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Raut said MVA leaders, including himself, his party colleague Anil Desai, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Satej Patil and Balasaheb Thorat met on Thursday and carried out an assessment of every seat.