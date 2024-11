Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA unveils poll guarantees, promises Rs 3,000 per month to women

Under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, farmers will get loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 as an incentive for regular repayment of crop loans, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance announced ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.