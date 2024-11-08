Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA will be wiped out the way Congress was defeated in Haryana: Amit Shah

Shah was addressing an election rally at Shirala in Sangli district to garner support for BJP candidates from Shirala and Islampur constituencies ahead of the November 20 assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMVAMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us