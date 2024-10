Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | No 'traitor' will get jobs in Shiv Sena (UBT) after polls, says Thackeray in swipe at rebels

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Thackeray, causing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to fall. Since then, Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have routinely referred to Shinde and his band of rebels as 'traitors'.